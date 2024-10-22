Allcargo Gati to Roll Out 1,700+ Rebranded Vehicles with Alternate Fuel Solutions for First and Last Mile Delivery

Allcargo Gati Limited (formerly Gati Limited), one of India’s premier Express Distribution and Supply Chain Management company, is set to roll out more than 1700 rebranded with the range of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) across India for the first and last-mile deliveries. This is a part of Allcargo Group’s larger rebranding and sustainability initiative to become carbon neutral by 2040.

On the back of the ongoing implementation of government policy initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan, National logistics policy and Bharatmala, Allcargo Gati is further expanding its service network in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Commenting on the rollout of the rebranded fleet, Uday Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer, Allcargo Gati Limited, said, “The launch of our rebranded fleet underscores our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. By integrating cutting-edge technology with enhanced efficiency, the AFVs are designed to reduce our carbon footprint while driving cost-effectiveness for our customers.“

“Roll out of our rebranded fleet marks a bold step toward a faster, more reliable, and environmentally responsible delivery experience. These rebranded vehicles will better meet the dynamic needs of the market. The initiative is in line with the Group’s vision to reduce ecological footprint by implementing innovative solutions,” said Kaushal Shetty, Head, Marketing and Transformation, Allcargo Gati.

Allcargo Gati serves over 5,400 pin codes directly, with access to 19,800 pin codes, covering 735 out of 739 districts in India. The newly rebranded trucks feature superior fuel efficiency, and sustainability features to meet diverse and growing demands of the customers.

Allcargo Gati is part of Allcargo Group, a global logistics conglomerate with over 300 offices in 180 countries, offering International Air, Ocean and Multimodal Freight solutions, Inland Container Depots and Warehousing, bringing international-standard expertise to logistics operations across continents.

About Allcargo Gati Limited (ACLGATI | 532345 | INE152B01027)

Allcargo Gati (formerly Gati which was founded in 1989) is one of India’s premier Express Distribution provider. With a strong presence across Asia, including a nationwide network that covers 99% of the countrys districts, Allcargo Gati’s unparalleled reach creates the unique advantage of covering every part of India. Company’s integrated and IT-backed multi-modal network allows it to offer end-to-end supply chain solutions specific to varied business requirements. The strategic collaboration with Allcargo enables Allcargo Gati to leverage the strengths of parent’s global network operating in more than 180 countries and enhance its products and services portfolio. Key business verticals of Allcargo Gati include Express Distribution, Air Freight, E-commerce, First and Last Mile Logistics, etc. It also offers exclusive B2C services like Laabh, Bike Express, Student Express, and others. Its services and solutions have been designed to be flexible and scalable to meet the needs of different businesses across various industry sectors. Allcargo group stays true to its strong commitment to adhere to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards and continues to direct efforts towards enhancing its people, technology as well as business processes and operations on a regular basis. The group has set out to achieve 100% carbon neutrality by 2040. Recently brand Gati has been Recognized as a Well-Known Trademark by the Indian Trademark Registry.

For more details: Visit: www.gati.com.