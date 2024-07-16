ALLEN Kolkata Honours Families of Kargil Martyrs in Shaurya Vandan Program

A grand Shaurya Vandan program was held on Monday by ALLEN Career Institute, Kolkata, to pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s security and their families. Param Veer Chakra awardee Subedar Major Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav graced the event as the chief guest.

The program commenced with honouring the families of the martyrs. Captain Yadav, remembering the martyrs’ sacrifice, said, “The country progresses because we are safe. Our valiant soldiers have provided us with this security by risking their lives. We must always remember their sacrifice and express our gratitude to their families.”

Motivating the students, Captain Yadav said, “Respecting the army is respecting the nation. Just as a soldier fights for the country, a student too should be determined to contribute to the nation’s development. Set goals in your studies and work diligently to achieve them.”

The Shaurya Vandan program under the 25th year of Kargil Vijay was organized by ALLEN Career Institute Private Limited in Kolkata under the aegis of Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium, 1,Thackrey Road, Police Line, Aillpore, Kolkata, The program honored the families of the martyrs from Kolkata surrounding areas who were martyred in the Kargil war.

The family members of Shahid Purba Tamang, Shahid Lincon Pradhan, Shahid Suresh Chhetri, Shahid Nageshwar Mahto and Shahid Birsa Oraon were present. Each family received a cheque of Rs. 11,000 and a certificate of honour. The families also shared their experiences, creating a moving atmosphere. Students attending the program paid their respects to the martyrs with a standing ovation and salutes.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In the program, Param Vir Chakra winner Yogendra Yadav, Director Rajesh Maheshwari, Senior faculty Anurag Mishra, Sanjay Gaur, Center Head Debashish Sanyal honored the families by paying obeisance to the martyrs.

Rajesh Maheshwari said that ALLEN Career Institute is always at the forefront in fulfilling its social responsibilities. The Shaurya Vandan program has been started on the occasion of the completion of 25 years of Kargil Vijay. Under this, programs are being organised all over India. ALLEN’s belief in imparting not just education but also good moral values. He encouraged students to learn from the spirit of giving exemplified by soldiers who dedicate their lives for the nation.