WILKES-BARRE, Pa.

Jan. 29, 2026

today announced findings from one of the most comprehensive studies ever conducted on Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counseling services. The analyzed 101,927 real-world counseling cases delivered between 2020 and 2024 across more than 5,000 employer organizations in the U.S. It demonstrated that brief, clinician-led counseling embedded within a model consistently resolves employee concerns in fewer than four sessions, typically within one month. At a time when many employers are being courted by digital-only mental health platforms, the findings underscore a critical distinction: employee needs extend well beyond app-based therapy or symptom-specific solutions. Employees turn to EAPs for a broad range of personal, relational, and workplace challenges—needs that require flexible, human-centered support delivered through multiple modalities. Employees sought support for a wide range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, grief, relationship challenges, personal stress, and work-related issues. Only about half of cases involved traditional mental health diagnoses, reinforcing that employee distress is often rooted in interconnected personal life and work challenges that digital-only platforms for mental health issues are not designed to address. The study found that the average EAP case used 3.4 sessions of counseling over 44 days, with the median duration of just under one month. This pattern held steady regardless of client age, employer industry, employer size, or presenting issue, demonstrating the consistency of how counseling is typically used when delivered by licensed clinicians within a comprehensive EAP framework. "Employees don't experience life in silos, and neither should their support," said Keith Wasley, President and CEO. "This research confirms that when people have access to short-term, human-led counseling within a whole health EAP, they can resolve issues quickly—often within weeks, not months." The research also highlights the importance of offering multiple counseling modalities. Employees actively chose among in-person, online video, and telephone counseling options, with meaningful use of all three. Although online video accounted for 46% of all sessions, 38% of employees still preferred in-person counseling, and 16% chose telephone-based support. Even after the pandemic, in-person counseling rebounded strongly, demonstrating sustained demand for face-to-face care. Digital-only EAP models, which eliminate or restrict access to in-person and telephone care, risk excluding large segments of the workforce and reducing engagement—particularly for complex, sensitive, or relationship-driven concerns. "The big story is the clinical diversity of EAP care" said Mark Attridge, PhD, the study's lead author. "We discovered a diverse profile of who the clients are, the kinds of organizations they work at, why they seek support and how therapy is delivered. Such variability inherently demonstrates the quality and flexibility of the counselors that is needed to successfully support such a wide range of client needs." Beyond standard counseling, the study examined the role of integrated service pathways, including in-the-moment support for urgent situations and life coaching for goal-oriented psychological growth. Together, these services illustrate how whole health EAPs deliver layered support that adapts to employees' needs in real time—something digital-first or narrowly scoped EAP models cannot replicate. "These findings validate what employers see every day," added Jason McDaniel, VP of EAP Operations, AllOne Health. "Supporting workforce well-being requires more than an app. It requires licensed clinicians, multiple access points, and the ability to respond to the full human experience at work and at home."