MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AltaPointe Health is launching a new weekly online Veteran Peer Support Group designed to help veterans navigate the transition from military to civilian life in a safe, confidential, and supportive environment. The virtual group will meet every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST via Zoom and is open to veterans who may not feel comfortable attending in-person appointments or visiting a clinic.The group is built on a simple but powerful concept: By veterans. For veterans. According to AltaPointe Veteran Program Coordinator Ron Olmsted, the meeting is a peer-led forum where participation is completely based on each individual’s comfort level. “This is a peer meeting where veterans are helping other veterans who may not want to come to a clinic,” Olmsted said. “They can be anonymous, or they don’t have to be. They can just listen to the forum and chime in with their comments, or just listen. One hundred percent of the participation level is going to be based on your comfort level.” Participants are not required to turn on their cameras or use their real names. Veterans can simply listen, share experiences, or actively participate — whatever feels right for them. “You don’t have to turn your camera on, you don’t have to give us your real name,” Olmsted said. “If you just want to sit and listen, that’s fine. If you want to participate, that’s great. We’re not trying to force anything on anybody. We’re just trying to expose people to things that will hopefully make their lives a little bit better.” The Veteran Peer Support Group is designed to help reduce isolation and create meaningful connections among veterans who understand military culture, service, and the challenges of transition. The group offers a judgment-free space to talk about topics such as PTSD, depression, stress, and other life challenges. Benefits of the group include:
- Shared understanding with fellow veterans
- Community and connection to reduce isolation
-
- Mental health support in a safe, confidential setting
- Renewed purpose and engagement in civilian life
- Access to resources tailored to veterans’ needs
