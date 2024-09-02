NationalPolitics

Amanatullah Khan Arrested By Enforcement Directorate After Raids

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 2, 2024
0 88 1 minute read

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday after raids at his residence. Earlier today, officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the residence of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan in connection with the agency’s investigation into a money laundering case against the MLA.

Khan had released a video statement on X in which he claimed the ED team has plans to arrest him. “The ED team has come to arrest me on the pretext of a search. My mother-in-law is a cancer patient, she was operated upon four days back. She is also at my home. I had informed this (to the ED),” he said.

“They have been harassing me for two years, slapping false cases, creating problems. They are harassing our whole party. Their objective to break our party. I appeal to the people of Okhla to pray for me and promise that we will get all your work done. Don’t worry, we will not get scared,” Khan said.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 2, 2024
0 88 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

First Look Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Version, Check World-class Facilities, Stunning Interiors It Offer

September 2, 2024

2 Killed, 10 Injured After “Suspected Kuki Insurgents” Use Drone Bombs To Target Civilians

September 2, 2024

140 Trains Cancelled As Torrential Rains Create Havoc In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, IMD Issues Warning

September 2, 2024

“ED Has Arrived At My House to Arrest Me,” Says AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

September 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow