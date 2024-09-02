Amanatullah Khan Arrested By Enforcement Directorate After Raids

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday after raids at his residence. Earlier today, officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the residence of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan in connection with the agency’s investigation into a money laundering case against the MLA.

Khan had released a video statement on X in which he claimed the ED team has plans to arrest him. “The ED team has come to arrest me on the pretext of a search. My mother-in-law is a cancer patient, she was operated upon four days back. She is also at my home. I had informed this (to the ED),” he said.

अभी सुबह-सुबह तानाशाह के इशारे पर उनकी कटपुतली ED मेरे घर पर पहुँच चुकी है, मुझे और AAP नेताओं को परेशान करने में तानाशाह कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहा। ईमानदारी से अवाम की ख़िदमत करना गुनाह है? आख़िर ये तानाशाही कब तक?#EDRaid #Okhla pic.twitter.com/iR2YN7Z9NL — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) September 2, 2024

“They have been harassing me for two years, slapping false cases, creating problems. They are harassing our whole party. Their objective to break our party. I appeal to the people of Okhla to pray for me and promise that we will get all your work done. Don’t worry, we will not get scared,” Khan said.







