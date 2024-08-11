Home

Amarnath Yatra Suspended On Both Routes After Heavy Rains; Details Inside

The annual 52-day long Amarnath Yatra kicked off June 29 from the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal and will conclude on August 19.

Pilgrims raise slogans as they head on their way to the Amarnath Cave Shrine during the Amarnath Yatra in Baltal. (ANI/FILE)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended the Amarnath Yatra on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes after heavy rains lashed the south Kashmir hills on Sunday. Officials on Sunday announced that the Yatra has been suspended on the Baltal route following heavy rains, pending maintenance work.

With this, the Amarnath Yatra stands suspended on both routes after Pahalgam route was closed for maintenance work on Wednesday.

In a statement, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri said heavy rains lashed both Pahalgam and Baltal routes of the Amarnath Yatra on Sunday, due to which the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended till maintenance and work is completed.

“Due to the heavy rains, urgent repair and maintenance work is required to be undertaken on the Baltal axis of the Amarnath Yatra. In the interest of the safety of the yatris,” Bhiduri said.

no yatra will be allowed tomorrow from the Baltal route also,” the Div Com said, adding that further updates will be issued in the due course of time.

Over 5.10 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas so far this year.

Earlier in the day, another batch of pilgrims left for the Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar city, amid tight security in view of Independence Day.

