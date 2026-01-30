What the MP said

When will it be completed?

How long will Amas-Darbhanga Expressway be?

Amas Darbhanga Expressway: Traffic is expected to begin on the Amas-Darbhanga Expressway from December 2026. This information was given by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, in Parliament on Thursday, January 29, in response to a question from BJP MP Gopal Ji Thakur from Darbhanga. He said that 25 percent of the work on this expressway is in progress. It will soon be extended to Nepal as well.During this time, the MP from Darbhanga said that only 15 km of the 527B NH on Darbhanga-Jaynagar has been tendered, and this project has been pending for many years.He also questioned the slow pace of construction of the Darbhanga Elevated Corridor and the Darbhanga ROB (Railway Overbridge). The Union Minister of State said that further action will be taken soon on the Darbhanga-Jaynagar project. The work will be completed in the coming financial year. Regarding the Darbhanga Corridor and Darbhanga ROB, he said that a request has been made to the state government.The Amas-Darbhanga Expressway will be approximately 189 km long. Once operational, it will reduce the travel time from Patna to Darbhanga by four hours. It will connect seven districts and 19 cities of the state, including Gaya, Aurangabad, Patna, and Darbhanga. It will pass through seven districts of the state: Aurangabad, Gaya, Jehanabad, Patna, Vaishali, Samastipur, and Darbhanga. In Patna, it will cross the Ganges River via the Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge.