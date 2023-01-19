Amazon Begins Another Round Of Job Cut Campaign, Announces Lay Off Of Over 2300 Employees

Home

Amazon Layoff: At least 2,300 Amazon employees in the Seattle region are losing their jobs as part of Amazon new round of layoffs, according to a notice filed with the Washington state Employment Security Department on Wednesday afternoon. The notice said that 1,852 jobs in Seattle and another 448 in Bellevue, Washington, are being cut. The company has said it’s eliminating roughly 18,000 corporate and tech jobs globally in layoffs that started last fall.

According to a report in seattletimes.com, the layoffs will begin March 19, following a 60-day transitional period where Amazon will continue to pay affected employees but won’t expect them to work.

The move, which comes after a previous round of layoffs, is part of what’s a very painful day for tech workers; Microsoft also announced on Wednesday that it’s cutting around 10,000 jobs, and its CEO has predicted that the tech industry has two difficult years ahead of it.

In November, Amazon started its first round of layoffs. At the time, there were reports that around 10,000 people would be affected, including members of its hardware and services, human resources, and retail teams.

In January, Amazon confirmed the layoffs and their massive scale, saying that including the ones from last year, Wednesday’s round, and potential additional cuts in 2023, they would affect 18,000 employees overall. A memo from CEO Andy Jassy posted on the company’s website announced that impacted employees would be notified starting on the 18th.

According to CNBC and TrueUp’s tech layoff tracker, Big Tech companies have laid off around 60,000 workers within the past year, while the industry overall has seen nearly 300,000 layoffs since 2022.



