Home

Technology

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Check Dates, Deals, Offers And Other Details Here

The e-commerce giant will offer discounts across a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, apparel, etc.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced

The e-commerce platform Amazon has announced its Republic Day sale for this year. According to the company, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin from January 19, 2023 and conclude on January 22, 2023. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.

The e-commerce giant will offer discounts across a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, apparel, etc. Interested buyers can avail the benefits of great discounts from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale date

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 will begin on January 17 and will go on till January 20. As always, Prime Subscribers get early access to the sale, as it will go live for them on January 16, 24 hours earlier than non-Prime users.

Deals:

Amazon will provide discounts and cashbacks on electronics, accessories, gadgets, clothing among others.

Interestingly, the e-commerce platform will provide up to 40 percent on smartphones, accessories, smartwatches, laptops and more.

The company will provide 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit card and opting EMI transactions for SBI card users.

The e-tailer has also revealed that the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will include budget bazaar, blockbuster deals, pre-booking, 8PM deals and certain new launches.

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, customers can avail up to 40% discount on smartphones, including smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others.

Devices such as the OnePlus 10T, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iQOO Neo 6, Redmi Note 11, and others will also be discounted.

Laptops will also be available with a discount of up to 40%.

Smartwatch and fitness bands will be available at a discount up to 75 per cent.



