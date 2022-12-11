Amazon Kindle 2022 Launched In India At 9999 With 6 Weeks Battery Life See Deets Here

Amazon Kindle 2022 launched in India: The new e-reader comes at an affordable price with battery life up to 6-weeks and 300 ppi resolution display. Check out some more interesting features here.

Amazon Kindle 2022 launched in India with 6-inch 300 ppi resolution display and 6-weeks battery life.

Kindle 11 Generation Launched In India: Bibliophiles, here some good news for you! Your digital reading experience is set to improve manifolds. The newest Kindle is here! Amazon has launched the all new 11the generation Kindle e-reader in India with major improvements and novel specifications. Check them out here!

Keeping in line with its range of accessible, affordable e-readers, Amazon has launched Kindle 2022 with a price tag of ₹9,999. However, as part of the introductory offer, the e-reader can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹8,999 – which is a limited-time offer. It can be purchased via Amazon India website.

FEATURES AND SPECIFICATIONS OF KINDLE 2022

The all new Amazon Kindle 2022 comes with a 300 ppi high resolution 6-inch display with battery life of up to 6 weeks. Check out the other features here:

The device is offered in two colour options – Black and denim.

The company has introduced new fabric covers that include Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald. They costs ₹1,799.

Amazon Kindle 2022 packs 16GB internal storage. To compare, the outgoing model has 8GB internal storage only. Amazon claims that the latest generation Kindle e-reader is the company’s lightest and most compact Kindle model. It has a sustainable design.

The company has also increased the battery life of the 11th generation Amazon Kindle device. It now offers a battery life of up to 6 weeks.

Buyers will get a 6-inch anti-glare high resolution display with 300 pixel per inch. Users will be able to adjust the front light on the device to offer improved reading experience in all conditions, including bright sunlight or no light at all. There is a dark mode as well.

Major feature coming with the Amazon Kindle 2022 is the X-Ray feature. It can be used to know important details about people as well as places mentioned in a book that the user is reading.

The 2022 Amazon Kindle comes with a built-in dictionary as well.



