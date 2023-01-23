Home

Business

Amazon Launches Amazon Air for Dedicated Air Cargo Deliveries in India

Quikjet, a Bengaluru-based freight carrier which is a unit of Europe’s ASL Aviation, already operates one plane for Amazon and from Tuesday will begin its second across cities.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced

New Delhi: With an aim to expand and speed-up deliveries across India amid fast-growing e-commerce sales, E-commerce giant Amazon.com on Monday launched ‘Amazon Air’, a dedicated air cargo service in the country.

According to a Reuters report quoting Sarah Rhoads, vice president, Amazon Global Air, the company has invested in Indian cargo carrier Quikjet to exclusively transport packages for Amazon across four major Indian cities.

The move to use a dedicated cargo service will give Amazon tighter control over costs and flight schedules while reducing delivery times across a wider range of products, said Rhoads.

“When we use a dedicated network … we have more transparency with the cost, we control the negotiations and we drive the schedule to make sure we are making the most efficient use of the assets,” she said.

“We want to deliver the majority of shipments in two days or less and Amazon Air enables that.”

Quikjet, a Bengaluru-based freight carrier which is a unit of Europe’s ASL Aviation, already operates one plane for Amazon and from Tuesday will begin its second across cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. ASL operates several aircraft for Amazon in Europe, Rhoads said.

Rhoads said Amazon, the books-to-boots online retailer which competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart in India, will expand its fleet based on the success of its two planes.

(With Reuters Inputs)



