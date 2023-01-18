Home

Amazon Layoffs: ‘God is Good All The Time’, Man Loses Dream Job 4 Days Before Relocating to Europe

Amazon Layoffs: Taking to LinkedIn, Tom Mboya Opiyo narrated his ordeal and shared that he had sold his house and cars in preparation for a relocation that never panned out. Opiyo was among the 18,000 people impacted by Amazon's mass layoffs.

Amazon Layoffs: The year 2023 has begun on a bad note for tech workers globally. Reports said that 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month, signalling worse days ahead. Following this, LinkedIn is full of job hunts, offers of support for laid-off friends and colleagues, and advice for coping with career hurdles. One post which grabbed our attention was of an IT professional whose dream of settling in Europe came crashing down as Amazon sacked him four days before he was set to move to the country.

Taking to LinkedIn, Tom Mboya Opiyo narrated his ordeal and shared that he had sold his house and cars in preparation for a relocation that never panned out. Opiyo was among the 18,000 people impacted by Amazon’s mass layoffs.

“Well, last week I shared about my impending exciting move abroad. It was a relocation role to Europe with a leading global company. Sadly, it has fallen through due to business changes as part of the organization’s ‘annual operating review’ that impacted the role and many others. The organization is shedding jobs globally and the information is available online”, the IT professional said on LinkedIn.

He added,”We were to travel this weekend so that I start work on Monday, 16th Jan and the call came 4 days to that date.”

Opiyo said his family is truly devastated after planning for the move for 6 months but I trust that God has a plan for us. They will go for counseling and I hope this helps.

He also shared tips for people taking global appointments:-

Going ahead and family coming later, etc. Basically, don’t put all your eggs in one basket – something we learnt long time ago. Don’t resign until you get the visa – the process has taken us over 5 months – family document verification, police clearance, new passports, EU work authorization approvals in Europe, notarization and attestation of documents, etc. With bureaucracy in both countries, it’s a big problem and time consuming.

The IT professional concluded his post saying,”For me, I didn’t expect to be in this kind of situation at this stage in my career but that’s what life is about. Some have to experience certain situations so as to be an example to others. Keep us in prayer. God is good all the time.”

Amazon Mass Layoffs

Earlier this month, Amazon announced to lay off 18,000 employees globally including nearly 1,000 in India. Last week, the Labour Commission Office in Pune sent a summon to Amazon regarding mass layoffs and voluntary separation policy.

The letter to the IT employees’ union asked for a joint discussion on January 17 over the alleged layoffs by the company in India. “Livelihood of 1000s of employees and their families has now been made vulnerable. As per procedures laid down under the Industrial Dispute Act, the employer cannot, without prior permission from the appropriate government, layoff an employee featuring on the muster rolls of the establishment,” Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of employees’ union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), had said in a statement.

In November last year, Amazon issued a voluntary separation policy offer to its employees.



