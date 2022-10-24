Amazon Summoned For ‘Funding’ NGO Engaged In Religious Conversion, Company Denies Charge

New Delhi: Amazon India is broiled in a controversy relating to the religious conversion of children. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued summons to global senior vice president and country head of Amazon India Amit Agarwal for allegedly funding All India Mission, a religious organisation that a complainant has claimed is involved in ‘unlawful practices.’Also Read – JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offers Announced Ahead of Diwali | Check Deets Here

What Are The Charges Labelled Against Amazon India?

The NCPCR in its summon has sought an explanation from Amazon India for allegedly funding the All India Mission. NCPCR said that it has received a complaint from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Social Justice Forum, Arunachal Pradesh, alleging that All India Mission is involved in “unlawful practices” by “illegally converting children in India”. Also Read – Amazon Granted Approval to Operate 24/7 in Delhi, Notification To Be Issued Soon

Amazon Denies Allegation

Amazon India on Sunday denied allegations on social media that it supported an organisation engaged in the religious conversion of poor children in north-eastern India. Also Read – Zomato Chief Deepinder Goyal Might Come Over To Your Place For THIS Reason

“Amazon India does not have any relationship with All India Mission or its affiliates nor does the AmazonSmile program operate on the Amazon India marketplace. Where the AmazonSmile program does operate, customers can choose to donate to a charity they prefer from multiple non-profits that register themselves under the program. The AmazonSmile program does not endorse the views of any charity participating in the program,” the company said in a statement.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Amazon India head Amit Agarwal to appear before it on November 1 and clarify the reports.