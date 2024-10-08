NationalPolitics

Ambala Cantt , Narwana, Nuh, Sirsa, Gurugram, Faridabad

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 8, 2024
0 100 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 live: Ambala Cantt, Narwana, Nuh, Sirsa, Gurugram, Faridabad

live

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Assembly Election.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 live: Ambala Cantt, Narwana, Nuh, Sirsa, Gurugram, Faridabad
Haryana Assembly Election Results Live

Haryana Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Haryna Assembly General Elections 2024 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Haryana went to the polls on October 5, 2024, with over 2 crore eligible voters. Ambala Cantt (Anil Vij), Narwana (Anil Ranga), Nuh (Rabia Kidwai), Sirsa (Gopal Kanda), Gurugram, Faridabad are the key constituencies and candidates for the election.




  • Oct 8, 2024 6:40 AM IST


    Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 live








Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 8, 2024
0 100 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Counting of votes to begins

October 8, 2024

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Winners List Updates- Check Party Wise Winning Candidates MLAs List from BJP Congress

October 8, 2024

Will BJP suffer setback in J&K? Counting shortly

October 8, 2024

Is Ola in danger? Central panel issues notice to EV company after…, check report

October 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow