National

Ambani Dog Enters as Ring Bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement, Watch Dance Videos

admin
57Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 54 Second


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Ambani’s Dog Enters as Ring Bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement, Watch Dance Videos

Anant Ambani’s pet dog as a ring bearer was a surprise from Isha Ambani to the couple. Watch the videos here.

Ambani's Dog Enters as Ring Bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement, Watch Dance Videos

Anil Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in a traditional ceremony at Antilia. The grand ceremony of Gol Dhana and  Chunari Vidhi was attended by the family, the Ambanis, along with their close friends and family, were in attendance for the occasion. Apart from the rituals, the family members also performed a surprise dance number, led by Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani. There was one more surprise for the couple. Their pet dog entered the stage as a ring bearer.

The video of their pet dog goes viral where the cute pooch walked down the stairs and went directly to Anant.

Anant Ambani’s pet dog at his and Radhika Merchant’s engagement

Anant Ambani’s pet dog as ring bearer

Anant and Radhika had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals. Gol Dhana means the bride’s family distributes jaggery and coriander seeds at the groom’s place. Then the bride’s family comes to the groom’s home with gifts and sweets and later the couple exchanges rings.

Watch the video of Ambani’s dog as ring bearer

Nitu Ambani – Mukesh Ambani’s dance performance at Anant and Radhika’s engagement

Nitu Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and other family members performed for the engaged couple. Here’s the video.

Yesterday night at Antilia was a starry affair as Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, etc attended the ceremony.




Published Date: January 20, 2023 11:30 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories