amber Launches 3rd Edition of amberScholar Scholarship Worth USD 15,000 for International Students

amber, the leading global student accommodation platform, is thrilled to announce the 3rd edition of the exclusive amberScholar scholarship. Building on the success of its previous two successful editions, this scholarship is available for the September intake students enrolled in any program in the UK, USA, Ireland, or Canada.

amber Scholarship – Edition 3

The amberScholar scholarship offers USD 15,000 in financial aid, distributed across 3 (three) categories. The first-place winner will receive USD 7,000, followed by USD5,000 for the second-place, and USD 3,000 for the third-place winner.

amber’s scholarship program is designed to assist students from diverse academic and socio-cultural backgrounds in pursuing their higher education, recognizing their academic achievements and potential. The availability of much-needed financial aid will greatly help them in achieving their educational goals.

The scholarship is specifically tailored for students who are planning to attend universities in the UK, USA, Ireland or Canada and have received acceptance letters from any academic program in these countries.

To apply, students are encouraged to visit the amberScholar scholarship official website page and click the “Apply Now” button. Applicants can articulate their objectives and aspirations by submitting their unique “Statement of Purpose” through the application form. The Statement of Purpose can be presented in various formats, such as video essays, screen-recorded presentations, or any graphical means preferred by the applicants. The deadline for application submissions is31st August 2024.

Please note that the Statement of Purpose for the scholarship should be unique and separate from any Statement of Purpose you may have submitted for university admission. In this specific SOP, applicants should explicitly outline their need for the scholarship.

Saurabh Goel, CEO & Co-founderof amber, said, “As we launch the 3rd edition of the amberScholar scholarship, we reflect on the overwhelming success of the past two years, during which we received thousands of applications. This overwhelming interest motivates us to not only continue this initiative but also to expand it by increasing the prize pool. Our goal is to make high-quality education accessible to talented students around the world. The financial support we offer is vital, helping these promising students to pursue their dreams without the burden of financial constraints.“

Important dates include the start of the application period on 1st May 2024, the closure of the application window on 31st August 2024, and the announcement of the shortlisted candidates on 15th Sep 2024.

For additional details about the amberScholar scholarship and the application process, please visit amberScholar.

About amber

Founded in 2016, amber is a leading global student housing provider, working closely with PBSAs, HMOs, and universities. Boasting 1M+ verified student housing listings in 250+ cities across 25 countries and 6 regions, amber specializes in the international student market, serving a vast network of 80 million students from over 160 countries.