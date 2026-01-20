CHICAGO

Jan. 20, 2026



Dr. Jessica Y. Lee, DDS, MPH, PhD



/PRNewswire/ — The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) proudly announces the appointment of, as its next Chief Executive Officer, transitioning June 1, 2026. A globally recognized leader in pediatric dentistry, health policy, and academic innovation, Dr. Lee brings an unparalleled record of achievement and vision to the nation’s leading organization dedicated to advancing optimal oral health for all children.Dr. Lee’s career exemplifies excellence and impact. She currently serves as the William M. Demeritt Distinguished Professor of Pediatric Dentistry and Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Leadership Development at the University of North Carolina Adams School of Dentistry, where she has helped shape the future of dental education and pediatric dentistry. Her leadership within AAPD spans nearly 30 years, including service as AAPD President (2020 to 2021). A recipient of the U.S. Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the AAPD Merle C. Hunter Leadership Award, the AAPD Pediatric Dentist of the Year Award, and numerous other honors, Dr. Lee has consistently championed innovation, advocacy, and collaboration. Her work includes groundbreaking contributions to improving access to dental care for children, advancing oral health literacy, strengthening Medicaid policy, and developing pediatric care delivery models, as well as mentoring the next generation of pediatric dental leaders. “Dr. Lee’s appointment marks a bold and exciting new chapter for AAPD,” said AAPD President Dr. Tom Ison. “Her visionary leadership, deep expertise, and unwavering commitment to children’s oral health will propel our organization forward as we navigate the evolving landscape of pediatric dentistry and healthcare.” “Dr. Lee is the ideal leader to take AAPD into the future. Her passion for advancing children’s oral health, her proven ability to unite stakeholders, and her innovative approach to solving complex challenges will ensure that AAPD continues to thrive and lead the profession globally.” said AAPD CEO Dr. John Rutkauskas. As CEO, Dr. Lee will lead AAPD’s mission to ensure that every child has access to safe, high-quality oral health care. She will spearhead strategic initiatives in advocacy, education, and research, while fostering partnerships that advance innovation across the profession. “It is a tremendous honor and privilege to serve as the next CEO of AAPD,” said Dr. Lee. “Together, we will build on the Academy’s strong foundation to expand access, embrace innovation, and empower pediatric dentists to deliver exceptional care.”The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) is the recognized authority on children’s oral health. Founded in 1947, the AAPD is a not-for-profit professional membership association representing the specialty of pediatric dentistry. Its nearly 12,000 members provide primary care and comprehensive dental specialty treatments for infants, children, adolescents, and individuals with special health care needs. As advocates for the optimal oral health of all children, the AAPD promotes evidence-based policies, best practices, and clinical guidelines; educates and informs policymakers, parents and guardians, and other health care professionals; supports research; and provides continuing professional education for pediatric dentists and general dentists who treat children.Optimal oral health for all children.Advance optimal oral health for all children by delivering outstanding service that meets and exceeds the needs and expectations of our members, partners and stakeholders.The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry is a membership organization committed to mentoring and supporting our members as they advance optimal oral health for all children. Our members—as oral healthcare professionals, pediatric specialists, and academic and community-minded leaders—put children first, adhering to the highest standards of patient safety, evidence-based care, and ethics. Together, we are THE leading national advocate dedicated exclusively to children’s oral health and THE big authority on little teeth. SOURCE American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry