American Bride Wears Indian Lehenga For Her Wedding; Family’s Reaction is Heartwarming

Viral Video: It is rightly said, “A wedding dress is both an intimate and personal for a woman – it must reflect the personality and style of the bride.” Finding the perfect wedding dress can be both stressful and enjoyable, and many brides spend months looking for that — one perfect outfit. Now, a heartwarming video has gone viral, capturing an American family’s emotions after seeing the bride for the first time in her wedding ensemble. The bride’s friends and family are waiting for her outside a hotel room, and when she steps out in a red lehenga, they cheer and circle around in a group hug.