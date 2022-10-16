American Embassy In India Releases Over 1 Lakh Work Visa Appointments For H L Categories

New Delhi: The American embassy in India has announced the release of over 1 lakh work visa appointments for the H&L workers and their families in view of the “high demand for employment-based visas”. The US Embassy said, “This reflects our ongoing commitment to H&L workers. The wait time for both interview waiver and first-time appointments has been “cut in half.”Also Read – Threat Of Nuclear Attack On Europe Gets More Real As Russia Deploys Nuclear Bombers, Finland And Norway At Greater Risk

The official account of the US Embassy in India posted a series of tweets.

"UPDATE: In response to high demand for employment-based visas, the U.S. Mission to India recently released over 100,000 appointments for H&L workers and their families."

“Thousands of applicants have already booked their appointments and the wait time for both interview waiver and first-time appointments has been cut in half throughout Mission India. This bulk appointment opening reflects our ongoing commitment to H&L workers.”

“In fact, in the first nine months of 2022, the U.S. Mission to India had already processed over 160,000 H&L visas and we will continue to prioritize H&L workers for visa appointments as resources allow.”

The release of over 1 lakh work visa appointments for the H&L workers and their families was among the key assurances that the US mission in India gave after S Jaishankar, the Union Minister for External Affairs raised the visa delay issue with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in September.

According to a report by ANI, consular officers are authorized on a temporary basis through December 31, 2022 who will waive in-person interviews for certain individual petition-based non-immigrant work visas and their qualifying derivatives in the following categories: Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), Trainee or Special Education Visitors (H-3 visas), Intracompany Transferees (L visas), Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement (O visas), Athletes, Artists, and Entertainers (P visas), and Participants in International Cultural Exchange Programs (Q visas), citing an US State Department release.