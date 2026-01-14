WASHINGTON

Jan. 14, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — The(AFSP), the nation’s largest suicide prevention organization, is deeply alarmed by the Administration’s decision to terminate federal grants that fund critical suicide prevention and behavioral health services, potentially eliminating up to $2 billion in critical federal investments, including the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Suicide Prevention Program, Zero Suicide, Project Aware, and more. Yesterday, the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) issued hundreds of termination letters, citing a shift in agency priorities. These letters abruptly end funding for programs effective immediately, leaving countless front-line providers unable to deliver life-saving care in their communities. While early reports indicate that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers, and the mental health and substance use block grants are not impacted, terminating other effective, congressionally supported programs that reflect years of bipartisan consensus, is a disastrous stance. This decision comes at an unprecedented time of need for Americans’ access to live-saving care. Suicide is a serious public health threat in the United States. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that in 2023, 49,316 lives were lost to suicide in the United States. In addition, 12.8 million adults seriously considered suicide, 3.7 million adults planned a suicide attempt, and 1.5 million adults attempted suicide. AFSP calls on the Administration to immediately reverse this decision and reinstate funding for these vital programs, and to work collaboratively with Congress to sustain essential suicide prevention and mental and behavioral health programming.is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latestand join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP onand. SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention