NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — American Skin Association (ASA) is pleased to renew, for the eighth consecutive year, its collaboration with the Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students (SPOTS) program. SPOTS is an internationally recognized initiative that educates preschool through high school students on vital lessons about skin cancer prevention and early detection. In 2024, SPOTS expanded its presence globally with the establishment of its first international chapter at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. Participating medical students from across the United States and around the world deliver dynamic, age-appropriate lessons on skin health using interactive activities, personal narratives, and downloadable resources. The SPOTS program educates children and teens about:
A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization’s mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org. American Skin Association has earned Candid’s 2026 Seal of Platinum Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. ABOUT SPOTS
SPOTS started as a collaboration between Saint Louis University and Washington University Medical Schools in Saint Louis, Missouri. Since its founding, the program has expanded to institutions across the United States and now reaches communities around the world. With your support, SPOTS will continue to grow and broaden its impact. Download teaching materials to start your own SPOTS chapter today. For more information, visit spotseducation.org. SOURCE American Skin Association
- Proper sun protection
- Skin self-exams
- Early signs of skin cancer
- Risks of tanning beds
- Appearance of skin cancer on diverse skin tones
