Amid Fears Around Sinking Joshimath, Fresh Cracks Appear On Houses In Karnaprayag Too | WATCH

Joshimath Sinking: As panic due to Joshimath land subsidence looms large, similar fissures and sinking complaints have come from Karnaprayag. Fresh cracks were seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Karnaprayag is over 80 kilometres away from Joshimath. More than 50 houses there have developed fissures. The town has around 50,000 residents and is downhill from Joshimath.

#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Amid the issue of land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks also seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality. pic.twitter.com/hwRfFcwhJy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2023

Earlier, on Monday, Sitarganj MLA Saurabh Bahuguna said that other villages near Joshimath were facing a similar situation.

“Efforts are underway for rehabilitation of affected people in Joshimath. We assure the safety of the people of Joshimath. I have received calls about villages near Joshimath grappling with a similar situation. The chief minister will be briefed on the same,” the Sitarganj MLA said.

Demolition in Joshimath begins today

Meanwhile, authorities will start demolishing hotels and houses in Joshimath, which developed cracks in the wake of the landslide and subsidence.

Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View, which have developed more cracks, will be demolished on Tuesday, officials said, adding that all residents have been safely evacuated from the ‘unsafe zones’.

The demolition of buildings will begin under the supervision of a team of experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on standby to assist the district administration in the demolition work, as and when required. “Experts are on the ground and the administration will take action on their directions and advice,” said the NDRF.



