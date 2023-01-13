Home

Amid Layoffs And Resignations, This IT Firm Promotes Record Number of Employees. Deets Here

IT Jobs Latest News Today: Wipro, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm has now 200 VPs, 32 senior VPs reporting to CEO Thierry Delaporte.

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen its leadership pipeline, Wipro—India’s fourth-largest IT services firm, has rolled out a record number of senior promotions, reported LiveMint. The company has elevated 12 top executives to the post of senior vice president. Moreover, 61 executives have been promoted to the post of vice president.

Following the latest promotions, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm has now 200 VPs, 32 senior VPs reporting to CEO Thierry Delaporte. The move comes at a time when many senior executives left the firm. For the unversed, the company had witnessed five high-profile exits—Douglas Silva , Tomoaki Takeuchi, Sarah Adam-Gedge Mohammed Areff, last year. Notably, Wipro Limited has over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries.

TCS Rolls Out 100% Variable Pay For 70% Employees

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s largest software exporter has announced to pay 100% variable pay to the majority of its employees.

“A decision has been taken to pay 100 per cent of the quarterly variable pay (QVA) to all employees up to C2 or equivalent grades covered under this plan”, read an email sent from the office of the Chief Human Resource Officer of the company, Milind Lakkad.

Furthermore, the email detailed the variable pay of employees who fall in grades above the C2 level. “The individual payout for C3A or equivalent grades and above may vary depending on the business unit performance”, it added.



