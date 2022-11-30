Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Amid Layoffs, Samsung Makes BIG Announcement on Hiring Engineers. Deets Here

In addition, the company will also hire from streams such as mathematics and computing and software engineering.

This hiring season, Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from top IITs. They have also offered over 400 pre-placement offers to students at the IITs and other top institutions.

The new hires will work on new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, image processing, internet of things (IoT), connectivity, cloud, big data, business intelligence, predictive analysis, system-on-a-chip (SoC) and storage solutions, among others.





