Amid Mass Layoffs, Infosys SACKS 600 Trainees. Here’s Why

Infosys sacked hundreds of freshers amid ongoing layoff season. A company spokesperson alleged that failing the internal test had always resulted in the termination of trainees.

Infosys Latest News: Amid ongoing layoff season, tech giant Infosys has terminated hundred of freshers as they failed to pass the internal fresher assessment test, said reports. The company’s quarterly results showed that Infosys recruited 6,000 freshers in Q3 of the current financial year. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nilanjan Roy stated that the company would meet its hiring target by the end of 2023.

Speaking to Business Today, a fresher who was hired in August 2022 said, “I was given training for SAP ABAP stream. Out of 150 in my team, only 60 people passed the FA exam. Rest all of us were terminated two weeks ago. From the previous batch (freshers who were onboarded in July 2022 ), nearly 85 freshers were terminated out of 150 after failing the test.”

Earlier last month, IT giant Wipro had laid off 400 freshers for their poor performance in internal assessment tests. The termination letter sent to the employees maintained that laid off employees were liable to pay Rs 75,000 of the training cost which the company has spent on them. However, the amount is being waived off.

“We wish to inform you that the training cost of Rs 75,000 which you are liable to pay, will be waived off,” the letter read.

“From every entry-level employee, it is expected to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work. The evaluation process includes to align employees with the requirements of clients and the business objectives of the organisation. This evaluation process, systematic and comprehensive, is followed by a series of actions such as mentoring, retraining and separation of employees from the company,” Wipro said in a statement.











