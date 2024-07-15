Home

News

Amid Puja Khedkar Row, Ex-IAS Officer Abhishek Singh Under Fire Over Disability Claim After Gym Videos Goes Viral

In his candidature during the UPSC interview, Abhishek Singh claimed to have a locomotor disability to avail concessions in the selection process.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Responding to such allegations on social media, Abhishek Singh clarified that he is being targeted for supporting reservations.

New Delhi: Amid row over probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, another ex-IAS officer has landed in controversy over selection by UPSC in disability criteria. Abhishek Singh, 2011 batch IAS officer, who last year quit his job, is now under scrutiny after his dance and gym videos went viral on social media. On the social media, many users commented on the videos shared by Abhishek Singh, calling for greater transparency and accountability in the bureaucratic selection process.

In his candidature during the UPSC interview, Abhishek Singh claimed to have a locomotor disability to avail concessions in the selection process.

Responding to such allegations on social media, Abhishek Singh clarified that he is being targeted for supporting reservations.

“Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to. Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation,” he said in a post on X – earlier known as Twitter.

वैसे तो मुझे किसी आलोचना से कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता, पर ये मेरे जीवन काल में पहली बार है जब मैं अपने आलोचकों को जवाब दे रहा हूँ। और वो इसलिए क्योंकि मेरे हज़ारो समर्थक मुझसे कह रहे हैं कि आप जवाब दें नहीं तो हमारा मनोबल टूट जाएगा।अतः ये मेरा नैतिक कर्तव्य है कि मैं सच्चाई सामने… pic.twitter.com/e1rwB3H02R — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek_asitis) July 13, 2024

He said he moves on the strength of his talent, confidence, and courage, not in anyone’s favour.

“I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports, or acting. There is no reservation there,” he added.

Last week, Puja Khedkar landed in controversy over using a siren on her private Audi and raising demands for a separate house and car – generally the privileges that are not available to junior officers.

Furthermore, Puja Khedkar claimed to be visually and mentally impaired in an affidavit submitted to the UPSC, but refused to undergo mandatory medical tests to confirm those.

In the meantime, the Pune Municipal Corporation issued notice to Puja Khedkar over illegal encroachment. The notice, which was pasted at the gate of Khedkar’s residence, is addressed to her mother, Manorama Khedkar.

The PMC officials conducted a survey of the encroached part of the footpath adjoining the wall of Khedkar’s bungalow and attempted to reach the family. However, receiving no response from the members of the family residing in the house, the officials went ahead and pasted the notice on the wall.

The notice states that there is a 60×3 encroachment on the footpath attached to the bungalow, causing inconvenience to the public. It further instructs the removal of the encroachment within seven days, failing which the PMC will take the necessary action.











