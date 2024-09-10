Home

Amid student protest, Manipur govt suspends internet, mobile data for five days

“Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to till 3 PM of September 15,” the notification said.

The Manipur government temporarily suspended internet and mobile data for five days starting from 3 pm on September 10 till 3 pm on 15 September.

The home department said in a statement that some anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages.

Security forces fired tear gas shells on Tuesday as student and women demonstrators clashed with them during the agitators’ attempt to march towards the Raj Bhavan to press for their demands for removal of the DGP and the security advisor to the Manipur government, officials said.











