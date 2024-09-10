NationalPolitics

Amid student protest, Manipur govt suspends internet, mobile data for five days

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 10, 2024
0 76 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Amid student protest, Manipur govt suspends internet, mobile data for five days

“Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to till 3 PM of September 15,” the notification said.



Published: September 10, 2024 5:19 PM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By Vikas Mehta

Amid student protest, Manipur govt suspends internet, mobile data for five days

The Manipur government temporarily suspended internet and mobile data for five days starting from 3 pm on September 10 till 3 pm on 15 September.

The home department said in a statement that some anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages.

“Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to till 3 PM of September 15,” the notification said.

Security forces fired tear gas shells on Tuesday as student and women demonstrators clashed with them during the agitators’ attempt to march towards the Raj Bhavan to press for their demands for removal of the DGP and the security advisor to the Manipur government, officials said.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 10, 2024
0 76 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Kolkata rape and murder case: Protesting doctors adamant to defy SC order | 10 latest developments that you need to know

September 10, 2024

Max Life Partners with CSB Bank to Offer a Comprehensive Range of Life Insurance Solutions

September 10, 2024

Galgotias University Signs MoU with Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. to Enhance Student Industry Exposure and Career Opportunities

September 10, 2024

G Square Launches Exclusive Combo Price Offer to Unlock Major Discounts on Premium Properties in Chennai and Coimbatore

September 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow