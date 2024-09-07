Home

Haryana Polls: Amidst Stalemate In Alliance Discussions, AAP Says Those Underestimating Party Will ‘Regret’ It

AAP issued a warning on Saturday, that those who “underestimate” the party would “regret” it.

New Delhi: With uncertainty over a potential alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls in Haryana, AAP issued a warning on Saturday, that those who “underestimate” the party would “regret” it. During a press conference, AAP national secretary Sandeep Pathak said that the party’s readiness to contest all 90 seats in Haryana is in full force.

“We are fully prepared and waiting for the party’s order. As soon as we get the ‘go’ word, we will announce everything. We are prepared to fight the elections with full force on all the seats and those who underestimate us will themselves regret it in the future,” Pathak said.

According to insider information, alliance discussions between AAP and the Congress have hit an impasse over seat sharing as the AAP has demanded 10 seats while the Congress is reportedly offering five to seven seats. Haryana is set to go for polls on October 5. The last date for filing the nominations is September 12.

Earlier in the day, AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said talks were underway and expressed hope that there would be “some conclusion”.

“Discussions are still underway, so it’s too early to comment,” Kakkar said when asked about the number of seats AAP would contest if an alliance with Congress materialized.

When asked about the number of seats AAP would contest if an alliance is formed with Congress, Kakkar said that “the discussions are still underway , so it’s too early to comment.” AAP has been actively conducting campaigns in Haryana. Sunita Kejriwal, wife of party chief Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold public meetings in the state on Saturday.

“We are ready to contest on all 90 seats,” Kakkar said.

On Friday, AAP sources on Friday claimed that the talks over an alliance were close to “collapse,” and the party was planning to contest 50 seats and is likely to announce its first list of candidates on Sunday.

In previous elections, both the members of INDIA bloc, AAP and Congress, formed alliances in Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. In Haryana, AAP contested for the seat of Kurukshetra, where its state unit chief, Sushil Gupta, lost to BJP’s Navin Jindal.

