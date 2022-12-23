Amit Sadh Reveals he Tried Reaching Out to Sushant Singh Rajput Months Before His Death But He Was Told Not to. Read On.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Actor Amit Sadh remembered his friend and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in an interview recently. Both Amit and Sushant debuted in the film industry with the same film – Kai Po Che and he recalled how they had become good friends after that. The actor talked about SSR’s suicide and how it was ‘society’s fault.’

Amit, who was speaking to writer Chetan Bhagat on his podcast, said he has gone through that dark phase himself and that is why he understands why people take such drastic steps in life. The actor said, “I know the psyche of that person. When someone dies by suicide it means that there is complete darkness in their life. When this happens, it is not the person’s fault, but it is the society’s fault.”

He added that not people like Sushant but people around them are responsible for what they are facing. “The people who were around that person are the ones who are at fault because the person has become so hopeless at that point that he does not care about anything else. I have felt the same way before too when it seems that there is no one, that they have nothing (sic).”

AMIT SADH ON SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT’S DEATH: A PERSON TOLD ME I COULDN’T SEE HIM

Amit talked about the time when he wanted to reach out to Sushant months before his death but couldn’t talk to him because ‘a person’ refused to give him his number and told him he didn’t need to meet him. The actor narrated: “3-4 months before he passed away, I spoke to someone who knows him and asked for his number. I said I will talk to him because we were all hearing things. There was no number. That person told me he had shut himself down completely and his number was changed. A voice inside me told me ‘what will happen, he will get upset… I will just drop by his house’. When that person told me no, I also did not chase him. We all get busy, then that guilt…I don’t know if it is guilt, it is a kind of love.”

He then went on to reveal that he himself has had suicidal thoughts in the past but he feels better today. When asked why he wanted to end it all, Amit blamed it on the industry. He told Chetan, “Chid gaya tha maine. Bada tough hai yeh industry (It’s a tough industry. It annoyed me).”

On the morning of June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The CBI is still probing the case while the Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide.



