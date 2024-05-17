Home

‘Logon Ko Badi Bottle Dikhai Padegi’: Amit Shah Criticizes Kejriwal On Liquorgate Case

Amit Shah emphasised that the ongoing liquor scam would leave a lasting impact on voters’ minds.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, implying that Kejriwal’s association with a liquor scam would taint his campaign efforts for AAP and Congress in the current Lok Sabha elections. Shah emphasised that the ongoing liquor scam would leave a lasting impact on voters’ minds. Shah expressed his belief that the liquor scam would not be forgotten by the electorate, asserting, “As a voter, I believe that wherever he goes, people will remember the liquor scam… Many people will only see a large bottle.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also strongly reacted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s controversial remark, stating, “If you vote for me, I will not have to go to jail.” Shah, in an exclusive interview with ANI, labeled Kejriwal’s statement as a direct contempt of the Supreme Court. He raised a crucial question, asking whether the Supreme Court’s decisions should be influenced by electoral outcomes. “…There can be no bigger contempt of the Supreme Court than this. Will Supreme Court make decisions on (electoral) victory and loss?…”







