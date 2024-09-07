Home

J&K Elections: Amit Shah Says ‘If NC And Congress Come To Power, Terrorism Will Come And If BJP Is Voted To Power, No One Can Infiltrate Here’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “They want to release those who are involved in stone-pelting and terrorism. Their aim is to release them and bring terrorism to our Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri where there is peace. Tell me will you allow terrorism to come to Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri? They want cross-LoC trade to be resumed. Who will benefit from it?… They want to rename Shankaracharya Hill as Takht-e-Suleman. These 3 families- NC, Congress alliance and Mehbooba Mufti say they will give autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. I want to say that no power can talk about autonomy now.”

Union home minister Amit Shah hit out at Congress-NC alliance, saying that if the latter is voted to power, terrorism cases will rise in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a public meeting in Jammu, Shah said,”…Kashmir has suffered a lot from terrorism. There were governments in Kashmir that turned blind eye to terrorism. There are people who would come here and become chief ministers when there was peace and when there was terrorism, they would go to Delhi and drink coffee in coffee bars. The Bharatiya Janata Party has done the work of reducing terrorism by 70% in 10 years. After many years, the Amarnath Yatra was carried out fearlessly. After many years, night theatre started in the valley, Tazia procession was carried out in the valley. The people of Jammu and Kashmir especially the people of Jammu have to decide whether they want terrorism or peace, development. If NC and Congress come to power, terrorism will come and if BJP will come, then no one can infiltrate here.”

The home minister alleged that the National Conference and PDP want to release the terrorists who were involved in stone-pelting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah further added, “I want to make it clear that the BJP will fight the elections with full strength and will win the elections… Those days are gone when someone else decides whose government will be formed, now the people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide whose government will be formed.”











