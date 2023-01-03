Amit Shah Takes Cognizance In Kanjhawala Incident, Order For Inquiry Headed By Special CP -Watch Video
On November 8, 2016, the central government suddenly implemented demonetisation in the country. Under this, 1000 and 500 rupee notes were taken out of circulation. 58 petitions were filed against the decision of demonetisation, on which the Supreme Court gave a major verdict on 2 January. Take a look at top 10 news today.
Top 10 News: Delhi’s Kanjhawala case that has shaken the entire nation. Five drunk youths dragged a 20-year-old girl for 13 km in a car. The girl died a painful death. Meanwhile, the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come. Amit Shah has called it a heinous incident and has sought a report from the top officers of Delhi Police. Amit Shah has directed that the Delhi Police should take fair action in the matter. On November 8, 2016, the central government suddenly implemented demonetisation in the country. Under this, 1000 and 500 rupee notes were taken out of circulation. 58 petitions were filed against the decision of demonetisation, on which the Supreme Court gave a major verdict on 2 January. In 2016, the decision of the central government to close the notes of 500 rupees and 1000 rupees has been upheld. The Supreme Court gave this verdict while hearing 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation of the Modi government. Watch video.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 10:21 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Old Electricty Bill from 1940 of Just Rs 5 For a Month Goes Viral
[ad_1] As the electricity bill went viral, netizens started comparing the old bill with current electricity rates. Mumbai: Lately, several...
Bad News! This Company to Sack Employees in January. Read CEO’s BIG Statement
[ad_1] Recently, in an open letter to employees, Goldman Sachs CEO, David Solomon confirmed that the firm will be making...
Another Russian Man Found Dead Onboard Cargo Ship In Odisha, Third In A Fortnight
[ad_1] Police identified the deceased as Sergy Milyakov (51). It is suspected he died of a heart attack. Police confirm...
New CCTV Footage Shows Victim Dragged By Car Was With A friend Who Fled After Accident
[ad_1] The victim and her friend were seen coming out of a hotel where they had gone to celebrate the...
Fog Alert! Several Flights Delayed, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory. Deets Inside
[ad_1] Taking to Twitter, budget carrier IndiGo said that due to the bad weather, flights from Delhi to Agartala, Chandigarh,...
4 Easy And Effective Asanas to Curb Anxiety Naturally
[ad_1] For most of us, stress is present on a daily basis. In some cases, it can be mild, in...
Average Rating