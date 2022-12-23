December 23, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan recalled his own school days and said that he has faced many disadvantages because of his tall height too.

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS ‘School Mein Bahut Maar Khata Tha’ Because of His Height

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about the disadvantages of being tall. The height does matter in some of the games when in a Kaun Banega Crorepati round, contestant Kashvi Sharma made it to the hot seat, and her report card was seen by Big B. He asked her why she hates her small height. The contestant said that it was because she has the smallest height in her class. Reacting to this, Amitabh Bachchan recalled his own school days and said that he has faced many disadvantages because of his tall height too.

He said, “Boxing was mandatory in our school and because of my height, I was added to the senior’s list. Bahut maar khata tha me school me just because I was tall.” This made everyone laugh.

KBC 16 is about to end on December 30. The show was premiered on August 7 and the first episode witnessed Big B welcoming eminent celebrities, who took over the hot seat and played the game.

Those who graced the show as special guests included Aamir Khan, sports icons like Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri, along with India’s first Blade Runner, Major DP Singh, and Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award.




