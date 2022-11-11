Amitabh Bachchan Vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu At Box Office

Uunchai, Yashoda Reviews LIVE UPDATES: Two November special releases hit the screens today. Here’s how the Amitabh Bachchan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu films are faring at the Box Office on day one.



Uunchai, Yashoda Movie Reviews LIVE UPDATES: Two highly-anticipated releases Uunchai and Yashoda have arrived in cinema halls on Friday, November 11. A tonne of new content is available today to watch this weekend. The box office is set to be dominated by Yashoda starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Uunchai is about three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp which becomes a personal, emotional and spiritual journey while battling their physical limitations and discovering the true meaning of freedom. After watching FDFS of Uunchai, a user wrote, “Some movies like #Uunchai should not be reviewed. All I can say is, there are some filmmakers whose movies should not be judged. Just go to the theatre and appreciate it because they have given us so much in return like #HAHK , #HSSH , #MPK , #Dosti etc” (sic.)

Some movies like #Uunchai should not be reviewed. All i can say is, there are some filmmakers whose movie should not be judged. Just go to theatre and appreciate it because they have given us so much in return like #HAHK , #HSSH , #MPK , #Dosti etc #UunchaiReview @rajshri — Devaa Jain (@DevaaJain) November 11, 2022

Whereas Yashoda is a Pan-India film (originally Telugu), based on an innocent woman Yashoda, who accepts to be a surrogate mother due to her circumstances. She then finds herself trapped in a world of unknown. Amidst a variety of politicians, doctors, and powerful people, she battles. Yashoda is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

The moviegoers have watched the film on FDFS and have declared Yashoda ‘Blockbuster Hit. A user wrote, “#YashodaMovie is a best Emotional thriller Movie in recent time and such great performances from all the cast and crew. @Samanthaprabhu2 taken the show on fire and one woman show and an extraordinary performance ever from her.”

Sam is spamming our TL with love #Yashoda @Samanthaprabhu2 — Monsterrr (@Nothngisgud) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda

One of the best performance of @Samanthaprabhu2 till date.

The whole film is engaging with twist and turns sure shot film. love you sam❤️ —  (@toxic_variant) November 11, 2022

After watching #Yashoda, I hope that @Samanthaprabhu2 continues doing such films filled with good concepts She has that screen presence that engages the audience Excited to see her upcoming films #YashodaTheMovie #YashodaReview #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/bitZxZSxHb — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) November 11, 2022

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share his review on Uunchai. He wrote, “#OneWordReview… #Uunchai: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½ #SoorajRBarjatya delivers a straight-from-the-heart film that celebrates friendship and hope… A simplistic plot treated with utmost simplicity, with drama and emotions [post-interval] being its USP. #UunchaiReview”.

#OneWordReview…#Uunchai: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½#SoorajRBarjatya delivers a straight-from-the-heart film that celebrates friendship and hope… A simplistic plot treated with utmost simplicity, with drama and emotions [post-interval] being its USP. #UunchaiReview pic.twitter.com/56S0ez1USJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2022

