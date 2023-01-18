Home

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham Sparks Meme Fest After Frustrated Viewer Complains to Channel

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham recently sparked a meme fest on social media after a frustrated viewer complained to the channel.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham Sparks Meme Fest: Amitabh Bachchan’s family action-drama is one of the most watched movies on television. The film starring Big B in a double-role has been a part of memes ever since the advent of social media and its popularity among Indian movie buffs. Recently, a frustrated viewer has written a letter to Set Max channel questioning about the repeated telecast of the film. As the viral news broke out, netizens were up for a meme fest. Considering, the movie has a wide fan base, it is aired almost regularly. There have been social media joke and even Kapil Sharma has had skits about the same on his show. But it’s the first time that a complaint has been filed about the same.

FRUSTRATED VIEWER WRITES OPEN LETTER TO SET MAX CHANNEL

As reported by ETimes, the man wrote in his letter, “Your channel has the viewing rights of the film. My family and I are well-versed with Heera Thakur and his family. After watching the extra innings of Sooryavansham, we have learnt it by heart.” He further added, “I want to know how many times your channel has telecast this film. Also, how many times will you telecast the movie in the future? If our mental health is adversely affected (madness) then who should be held responsible? Please provide the information.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SOORYAVANSHAM ROW:

#Sooryavansham released in 1999.. and it still rules the hearts and minds of Indians in 2023. Love it or hate it.. you can’t ignore the charm of this classic!

Hilarious letter by the way. 😀😀😀@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/U4rYyGd90N — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) January 18, 2023

सूर्यवंशम मूवी सेटमैक्स चैनल का पासवर्ड हैं, जब तक सूर्यवंशम मूवी नही चलाते तब तक चैनल काम ही नही करता है😝😜 — BSKataria (@BSKataria) January 18, 2023

Sooryavansham also has Kader Khan, Anupam Kher and Jaya Sudha in pivotal characters.

For more updates on Amitabh Bachchan and Sooryavansham, check out this space at India.com.



