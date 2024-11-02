Home

News

Air India security threat: Ammunition cartridge found in seat pocket of Dubai-bound flight no AI916

An ammunition cartridges was found in the seat pocket of Dubai-Delhi bound Air India flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Air India security threat: Ammunition cartridge found in seat pocket of Dubai-bound flight no AI916

New Delhi: Ammunition cartridges were discovered in the pocket of a seat on Air India flight AI916, which had traveled from Dubai to New Delhi, according to an Air India spokesperson on Saturday. The flight landed at New Delhi Airport on October 27, and all passengers disembarked safely. Subsequently, Air India filed a complaint with the Airport Police, strictly following the established security protocols. “One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it had landed from Dubai at Delhi on 27 October 2024 and all passengers had safely disembarked. A complaint was immediately lodged with the Airport Police by Air India strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols,” news agency ANI stated an Air India Spokesperson as saying.

Earlier, Air India flight AI 216, which was scheduled to return to New Delhi on Monday, received a bomb threat. This marks the second hoax call received by Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport within a week, as confirmed by officials to ANI. The flight landed at Tribhuvan International Airport at 2:41 PM (Nepal Standard Time) on Monday, prompting authorities to activate emergency protocols.

Kiran Bajracharya, AIG at the Valley Police Office in Ranipokhari, told ANI that no suspicious items or explosives were found on board the aircraft. The plane is now preparing for departure after following the necessary procedures.

The Nepal Army bomb squad and the Nepal Police Canine division swiftly conducted a search for any potential explosives in a secure area of the airport. After over four hours of investigation, the threat was determined to be a hoax, as no suspicious objects were discovered.

“According to protocol, no dangerous objects were found during the security checks, and the situation at the airport is currently normal. This is the second hoax call within a week,” confirmed Gyanendra Bhul, an information officer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, in a phone conversation with ANI.

(With ANI inputs)











