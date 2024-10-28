Home

Amore Banquets emerged as the perfect destination for exceptional events in Surat

Surat: Amore Banquets has been the go-to destination for premier gatherings in Surat, hosting a variety of exclusive events that combine grandeur with unmatched service. Recently, the celebrated venue welcomed influential gatherings like BNI Doctor’s Bizcon 3.0 and the Corporate Connections’ 5-year journey celebration.

The BNI Doctor’s Bizcon 3.0, organized by BNI Great Surat, brought together over 200 noted doctors, entrepreneurs and thought leaders. The participants were treated to an environment that was both inspiring and energising, facilitating collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the walls of Amore Banquets. The event drew participation from top professionals and guest speakers, firmly establishing it as a prime choice for high-profile events in the city.

The venue also played host to Corporate Connections Surat’s impressive 5-year journey celebrations. The milestone event saw a gathering of dedicated professionals coming together to commemorate their growth and achievements. With its beautifully designed spaces and experienced team, Amore Banquets provided the perfect backdrop for this celebration.

“At Amore Banquets, we believe in going beyond expectations. Our goal is to provide guests with an atmosphere that is perfect for their special moments. We are proud to have hosted these excellent events and look forward to hosting more memorable events,” said Kalidas Baidya General Manager of Amore Banquets.

Amore Banquets continues to set new standards in event hosting with a team dedicated to ensuring excellent guest experiences. Built with a vision to fulfil the need for an exclusive boutique banquet facility in Surat, Amore Banquets combines exquisite ambience with culinary and operational expertise to make every event extraordinary.





