POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Amped Fitness® officially opens the doors to its brand-new Columbus location on Monday, January 26th at 4:00 PM, bringing a next-generation, high-value, low-price (HVLP) fitness experience to the city—unlike anything Columbus has ever seen. Located at 5300 Sidney Simons Blvd, Columbus, GA 31904, Amped Fitness® Columbus isn’t a traditional gym—it’s an immersive training environment built for real results, real people, and real momentum. From first-timers to seasoned athletes, this is where Columbus comes to level up.What Makes Columbus Different? This location marks a major milestone for the brand, introducing two never-before-seen concepts:
- Aura Pilates — A Reformer-based Pilates experience focused on strength, mobility, and core control, redefining accessibility by bringing a traditionally boutique offering into the high-value, low-price fitness space.
- Lunar Escape — A first-of-its-kind immersive space focused on mental clarity and recovery, created to help members disconnect, reset, and recharge beyond the physical workout.
- The World is Yours Zone™ – LED-charged energy, bold aesthetics, and nonstop motivation
- The Babe Cave® – A women-only space where strength and confidence take center stage
- The Gauntlet Tactical Zone – Built for power, speed, and functional performance
- The Recovery Zone – Cold plunges, infrared saunas, massage chairs, and recovery tools
- Evolt 360 Body Scanning – Track progress with precision, not guesswork
- Elite Strength & Cardio Equipment – Including BootyBuilder® and next-gen machines
- Certified Personal Training – Results-driven coaching
- Men’s & Women’s Saunas – Detox, reset, repeat
- Kids Club – Fitness for parents, fun for kids (available for an additional $15/month per child)
