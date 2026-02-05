POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Amped Fitness®, a rapidly expanding high-value, low-price (HVLP) fitness brand, announced it is coming soon to Mesa, Arizona, marking the company’s second location in the state following the upcoming opening of Amped Fitness Glendale later this month. The new Mesa club will be located at 445 N Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85203 and span an impressive 54,000 square feet —making it Amped Fitness’ largest location to date —bringing the brand’s high-energy, immersive training environment to one of the Valley’s fastest-growing fitness communities.Designed to go far beyond the traditional gym model, Amped Fitness Mesa will introduce members to cutting-edge amenities and exclusive concepts that redefine what a fitness experience can be. Members can expect a fully immersive, high-energy training environment designed to support strength, performance, recovery, and mental health, including:
- The World is Yours Zone™ – LED-charged energy, bold design, and nonstop motivation
- The Babe Cave® – A women-only training space where strength and confidence take center stage
- The Gauntlet Tactical Zone – Built for power, speed, and functional performance
- Aura Pilates – Reformer-based Pilates focused on strength, mobility, and core control within a high-value, low-price environment
- Lunar Escape Room™ – An immersive mental recovery space designed to promote clarity, stress relief, and reset
- The Recovery Zone – Cold plunges, infrared saunas, massage chairs, and recovery tools
- Evolt 360 Body Scanning – Track progress with precision, not guesswork
- Elite Strength & Cardio Equipment – Including BootyBuilder® and next-generation machines
- Certified Personal Training – Results-driven coaching for all fitness levels
- Men’s & Women’s Saunas – Detox, reset, repeat
- Kids Club – Fitness for parents, fun for kids (available for an additional $15/month per child)
