Amrut Acclaimed as “World’s Best”, Sweeps 5 Gold Medals at International Spirits Competition

Amrut Distilleries marks its top positioning by winning 5 Gold medals at the prestigious International Spirits Challenge (ISC) 2024, held at London, UK in the “World Malt Category”. International Spirits Challenge’s 29th edition which saw participation brands from across the world ranging from Scottish, Irish and Japanese single malts. Showcasing unmatched excellence, innovation, uniqueness and craftsmanship, Amrut Distilleries has bagged a record Five Gold medals this year, a record for an Indian distillery. This achievement puts Amrut at the pinnacle of representing India distillers at a global forum. The total international accolades for the house of Amrut adds up to a whopping 350, a feat no Indian distiller has achieved. The brand love and cult following has propelled Amrut to become India’s most favorite and awarded brand in the world, reaffirming its status as a luxury premium producer of fine spirits.

Mr. Rakshit Jagdale, MD, Amrut Distilleries

The Show stopper and star of the ISC 2024 was AMRUT FUSION, India’s most awarded single malt having won 40+ accolades at a global forum. Fusion is renowned for its rich and complex profile, which earned the prestigious GOLD medal and will contest in the trophy category. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional quality and artistry poured into every drama. Pundits laud Fusion as the “CROWN JEWEL“of all Indian single malts

Amrut Distilleries has achieved GOLD medals for the following outstanding products:

Amrut Fusion Single Malt

Amrut Amalgam Malt

Amrut Nativity Indian Single Malt – Travel Retail Exclusive

Amrut Indian Single Malt Cask Strength

Amrut Peated Single Malt

Mr. Rakshit N Jagdale, MD, Amrut Distilleries, “These accolades highlight the distillery’s dedication to innovation and excellence in production. Our sustained efforts over the last two decades have borne fruits as Amrut is being cherished and applauded across the globe. Truly remarkable to have witnessed not one but indeed 5 products from our portfolio bag the top honors which is a testament to the unmatched diversity in our portfolio of single malts.”

A senior leader at ISC was quoted, “Amrut Distilleries P Ltd have had a strong year in this year‘s challenge, achieving five gold medals within its exclusive Indian malt range. The ISC were delighted to see such a positive result in the blind tasting, as receiving a gold medal is a fantastic achievement, and a testament to the quality of the spirits entered.”

About Amrut Distilleries

Amrut Distilleries founded in 1948 by the late Mr. Radhakrishna Jagdale in Bangalore, India, is part of the NR Jagdale group. Amrut has grown into one of Karnatakas leading industrial firms, boasting 1,300 employees and significant financial success. The global recognition of Amrut Fusion in 2009 catapulted Indian malt into the international spotlight.

Amruts distinctive approach utilizes Indian barley and the countrys unique climate, which accelerates the malt maturation process in oak barrels, creating a unique flavor profile. This innovation has made Amrut a key player in the global malt industry, with its products highly esteemed by connoisseurs worldwide.

The International Spirits Challenge is renowned for its rigorous judging process, making these accolades a significant achievement for Amrut Distilleries. The awards celebrate the distillery’s innovation, superior quality, and mastery in malt production, reinforcing its esteemed status on the global stage.