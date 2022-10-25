Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalAmul Congratulates Rishi Sunak On Becoming UK PM With Quirky Doodle. See...
National

Amul Congratulates Rishi Sunak On Becoming UK PM With Quirky Doodle. See Post

admin
By admin
0
52



Trending News: Rishi Sunak became British prime minister on Tuesday after being asked to form a government by King Charles III. The former Treasury chief was chosen by a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.Also Read – Rishi Sunak Appointed Britain’s Prime Minister By King Charles III, Youngest UK PM In 200 Years

Rishi Sunak has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage and people across the former British colony proudly celebrated his victory. Social media and news channels in India were awash with congratulations for the 42-year-old Rishi Sunak, who is the first person of color to lead Britain. For many Indians, who are celebrating Diwali, one of the most important Hindu festivals, it was an instance to say: He is one of our own. Also Read – Rishi Sunak Receives Compliments From Father-in-law Narayana Murthy, Karnataka CM

Amul also took to Instagram to share a post congratulating Rishi Sunak on becoming the new UK PM with a quirky doodle. With Rishi Sunak and the Amul mascot, the dairy brand called their ad “Prime Makhan”. They also gave his name a punny twist, calling him “Rishi SunUK”. “#Amul Topical: Welcoming Britain’s first Indian origin PM!” reads the caption of the post. The post has received nearly 6,000 likes. Also Read – Rishi Sunak Becomes UK’s First British-Asian Prime Minister, PM Modi Congratulates On The Victory – Watch Video

SEE AMUL’S POST WELCOMING RISHI SUNAK AS UK PM HERE:

Rishi Sunak’s grandparents hailed from Punjab state before the subcontinent was divided into two countries – India and Pakistan – after British rule ended in 1947. They moved to East Africa in the late 1930s before finally settling in the U.K. in the 1960s. Sunak was born in 1980 in Southampton on England’s south coast.

His ancestral link is not his only association with India. He is married to Akshata Murty, whose father is billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Indian IT firm Infosys.





Source link

Previous articleCheck Eligibility, Last Date, Other Benefits Here
Next articleSchool Holiday Alert: Schools to Remain Shut For Bhai Dooj Tomorrow in These States
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677