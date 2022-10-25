Amul Congratulates Rishi Sunak On Becoming UK PM With Quirky Doodle. See Post

Trending News: Rishi Sunak became British prime minister on Tuesday after being asked to form a government by King Charles III. The former Treasury chief was chosen by a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.Also Read – Rishi Sunak Appointed Britain’s Prime Minister By King Charles III, Youngest UK PM In 200 Years

Rishi Sunak has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage and people across the former British colony proudly celebrated his victory. Social media and news channels in India were awash with congratulations for the 42-year-old Rishi Sunak, who is the first person of color to lead Britain. For many Indians, who are celebrating Diwali, one of the most important Hindu festivals, it was an instance to say: He is one of our own.

Amul also took to Instagram to share a post congratulating Rishi Sunak on becoming the new UK PM with a quirky doodle. With Rishi Sunak and the Amul mascot, the dairy brand called their ad "Prime Makhan". They also gave his name a punny twist, calling him "Rishi SunUK". "#Amul Topical: Welcoming Britain's first Indian origin PM!" reads the caption of the post. The post has received nearly 6,000 likes.

SEE AMUL’S POST WELCOMING RISHI SUNAK AS UK PM HERE:

Rishi Sunak’s grandparents hailed from Punjab state before the subcontinent was divided into two countries – India and Pakistan – after British rule ended in 1947. They moved to East Africa in the late 1930s before finally settling in the U.K. in the 1960s. Sunak was born in 1980 in Southampton on England’s south coast.

His ancestral link is not his only association with India. He is married to Akshata Murty, whose father is billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Indian IT firm Infosys.