An Emerging Brand from Delhi Making Big Strides in the Growing Baby Care Market

Littloo, an emerging baby care brand from Delhi, is making waves in the growing Indian baby care market with its commitment to providing natural, gentle, effective baby products. Littloo is the umbrella brand of The Salve Group – an existing player in the cosmetic and derma segment with the presence in more than 20 countries.

Littloo Product Line

By recognizing a crucial gap in the market for chemical-free and natural ingredients-based products for babies, Littloo provides hypoallergenic, paraben-free, eco-certified, and dermatologically tested products. It offers a range of products that cater to the unique needs of infants and toddlers. From skincare to haircare, and bath time to bedtime, its products are carefully crafted to ensure the healthy development of babies while addressing the concerns of new parents.

According to Statista, “In 2024, the Baby & Child market in India generates a revenue of US$298.70m and is projected to experience an annual growth rate of 3.13% (CAGR 2024-2028).” Littloo holds a major market share with its wide range of products in baby care segment.“

Ajay Kakkar, CEO, Salve Group of companies said, “We are aiming to disrupt the baby care segment in India by targeting the large strata of society with our cost-effective products that are not only effective but also safe and gentle for the newborns. With Littloo we are redefining the standards of baby care by prioritizing both innovation and integrity. All of our products are free from harmful substances like – parabens, sulphates, mineral oils, petrolatum, paraffin, lanolin, glycols and synthetic dyes.”

“With Littloo, we bring 360-degree baby care solutions for every new parent. Our vision is to build a single marketplace of various baby care essentials so that concerned parents don’t have to go to different places or brands for different baby care needs,” he added.

Littloo product range includes

Gentle skincare products with natural ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil

Soothing haircare products with nourishing ingredients like olive oil and shea butter

Bath time products that make cleaning up a breeze while keeping babys skin soft

Bedtime products that promote a peaceful sleep for baby and parents alike

Some of best selling products are Finger Toothbrush, Bathing Soap, Nasal Aspirator, Tummy Roll on and Bug repellent to name a few. The products are available on its website and various e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Shoprythm, First Cry, SnapDeal and Ubuy India.

About Littloo

Littloo, a baby care brand crafted by the Salve Group of Companies, emerged in response to the need for chemical-free, natural ingredient-based products for babies. Conceptualized and curated by Bhuvanesh Kakar, Director Operations, Littloo manufactures its products in GMP-certified plants, adhering to the strictest regulations of the pharmaceutical industry while prioritizing safety and quality.

Committed to delivering hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested formulations with high skin tolerability, Littloo ensures the best care for babies. As a member of esteemed international trade bodies like FICCI, IDMA, FIEO, CII, and PHARMEXCIL, Littloo upholds the highest industry standards.