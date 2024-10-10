An Incredible Achievement for Chitkara University in the THE World University Rankings 2025

Chitkara University proudly announces its inclusion in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, marking a new chapter in its journey. The university has ranked 1st in research quality in India and is positioned in the 601-800 band among over 2,000 universities worldwide. Additionally, Chitkara University is ranked 9th nationally, solidifying its rapid ascent in higher education.

Chitkara University celebrates its remarkable achievement in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025

This prestigious global ranking highlights the university’s exceptional performance in key areas, including research quality and industry knowledge transfer. Chitkara University’s citation impact places it among the top 139 institutions globally, emphasising its influential research that consistently pushes the boundaries of knowledge. The universitys strong industry connections, which drive innovation and practical research applications, have been instrumental in achieving this recognition.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings employ a rigorous methodology, evaluating universities across five essential pillars: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry, and International Outlook. Research quality carries the most significant weight in these evaluations. This comprehensive methodology integrates institutional data, academic reputation surveys, and bibliometric measures such as citation impact, offering a reliable assessment of academic excellence and societal contributions.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, expressed her thoughts on this achievement, “We are deeply honored by this global recognition. At Chitkara University, we strive to push the boundaries of excellence in higher education. Our focus on research, innovation, and industry partnerships continues to drive our success. This ranking is a testament to the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students, all of whom are dedicated to making a difference both in India and globally.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Chitkara University’s rise in the World University Rankings 2025 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in education, research, and global engagement. The university remains dedicated to nurturing future leaders who will thrive in an increasingly interconnected and competitive world.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning, Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara University get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

For more information about Chitkara University and its achievements, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in.