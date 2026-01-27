PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I’m a medical technician and have experience in memory care. I wanted to create a new game and educational tool to assist dementia caregivers and family members when dealing with various situations,” said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., “so I invented A & D ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA A GAME FOR CAREGIVERS.” The invention provides a new type of board game specifically designed for Alzheimer patient caregivers. In doing so, it would offer knowledge regarding issues with loved ones with dementia/Alzheimer’s disease. As a result, it enables players to cope and gain knowledge of the disease. It also helps relieve stress. The invention features a fun and educational design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for individuals caring for those who have dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, home health agencies, hospitals, etc. A & D ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA A GAME FOR CAREGIVERS is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit agameforcaregivers.com. Or contact Tina Logan at 904-651-5075 or email [email protected]. SOURCE InventHelp
