Anahat Singh and Ravindu Laksiri lead the way at the HCL Squash Tour in Kolkata

HCL Group, in collaboration with the Squash Rackets Federation of India

(SRFI), successfully concluded the third leg of the HCL Squash Tour- PSA level tournament and the

second zonal tournament- Eastern Slam in Kolkata. Held at the historic Calcutta Racket Club, which

has been cultivating squash talent for more than 200 years, these tournaments ran from August

26th to 31st, 2024, and showcased the remarkable talent and competitive spirit of the players.

The tournament drew to a close with the presence of esteemed squash player Saurav Ghoshal, who

attended as the chief guest. Ghoshal, a product of Kolkata’s rich squash culture, shared his thoughts

on the occasion, “It’s always a privilege to host PSA-level tournaments in India. These events not

only elevate the standard of competition on the PSA World Circuit but also serve as a vital platform

for discovering and nurturing talented players from across the country.”

Top talents including Anahat Singh (IND, 112 Rank), Ravindu Laksiri (SRI, 134 Rank), Rathika Seelan

(IND, 159 Rank), Suraj Kumar Chand (IND, 168 Rank), Rahul Baitha (IND, 205 Rank), and Jemyca

Aribado (PHI, 181 Rank) competed in the PSA Men’s and Women’s categories for a prize of $3,000

saw participation from 48 players from seven countries including Egypt, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bahrain,

Philippines, Iran and India. Ravindu Laksiri from Sri Lanka won the championship in the men’s

category defeating Ammar Altamimi (KWT) and Anahat Singh from India won in the women’s

category defeating Jemyca Aribado (PHL).

Score :

Men’s

Ammar Altamimi (KWT) : 0-7-11-3

Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka) : 3-11-13-11

Women’s

Anahat Singh (IND) : 3-11-11-11

Jemyca Aribado (PHL) : 0-5-3-7

In addition to the PSA tournament, the Eastern Slam witnessed fierce competition among around

250 junior players across U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 categories, with participants from

countries such as the USA, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.

Rajat Chandolia, AVP and Head of Brand at HCL said, “The level of talent and dedication we have

witnessed at these tournaments reaffirms our belief that India is on the cusp of making a significant

mark in the global squash arena. By providing platforms like the HCL Squash Tour and Eastern Slam,

we are committed to nurturing this potential and helping our players reach new heights in the sport.

As part of our core philosophy- Human Potential. Multiplied, HCL will keep multiplying the

opportunities for the squash players in India.”

The winners under eleven categories are:

Eastern Slam

Category Winners

Boys Under 11 Tilakvir Kapoor (India)

Girls Under 11 Aradhana Singh (India)

Boys Under 13 Vidhurran Ruthiran (Malaysia)

Girls Under 13 Anika Kalanki (India)

Boys Under 15 Lokesh Subramani (India)

Girls Under 15 Aadya Budhia (India)

Boys Under 17 Yusha Nafees (India)

Girls Under 17 Sanvi Batar (India)

Boys Under 19 Gurveer Singh (India)

Girls Under 19 Anahat Singh (India)

HCL Squash Tour

Men Singles Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka)

Women

Singles Anahat Singh (India)

Notes for the Editor

About HCL Group

Founded in 1976 as one of India’s original IT garage start-ups, HCL Group is a pioneer of modern

computing with many firsts to its credit, including the introduction of the 8-bit microprocessor-based

computer in 1978 well before its global peers. Today, the HCL Group has a presence across varied

sectors that include technology, healthcare and talent management solutions and comprises three

companies – HCL Infosystems, HCLTech and HCL Healthcare. The enterprise generates annual

revenues of over US$13.4 billion with 219,000 employees operating across 60 countries. For further

information, visit www.hcl.com

About SRFI

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) was formed to oversee the promotion and

development of the sport in India. The SRFI has more than 24 state associations and affiliated units

with its headquarters in Chennai. The federation is affiliated to the World Squash Federation / Asian

Squash Federation, Indian Olympic Association & recognized by the Government of India. SRFI has

been forging ahead with dynamic plans ensuring the promotion, development, and performance of

the sport at all levels.