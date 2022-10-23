Sunday, October 23, 2022
Anand Mahindra Is Not Watching India Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Heres Why

India vs Pakistan: The chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra is quite popular on social media, especially on Twitter. The billionaire businessman frequently shares posts related to different genres.Also Read – India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online

Today, i.e., on Sunday, October 23 India and Pakistan are playing the T20 World Cup match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). To the high-octane clash between the arch-rivals, Anand Mahindra shared a tweet in which he says that he has doused himself with “anti-jinx spray” ahead of India-Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 match on Sunday. Also Read – #INDvsPAK T20 World Cup 2022 Match Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest On Twitter

“As always, I am ready for the…match…[I] have my anti-stress ball and worry beads at my side. And my TV set firmly switched off,” he tweeted adding that he’ll now only wait for news of the result. Also Read – T20 World Cup 2022: All Eyes On Team India And SKY. Can Rohit Sharma Avenge Last Year’s Loss?

Pakistan, batting first scored 159/8 setting India a target of 160.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah





