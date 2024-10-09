Home

News

Ratan Tata death news: Anand Mahindra says THIS about death of Tata Sons chairman emeritus

In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ratan Tata dies: Top industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the Tata group on the death of Ratan Tata. Anand Mahindra too took to X and said that he was unable to accept Tata’s absence. “I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable,” Anand Mahindra wrote.

“With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community. Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T. You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die…,” he added.

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.… pic.twitter.com/ujJC2ehTTs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2024

Ratan Naval Tata was born on 28 December 1937. He was an industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons. He was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. He continued to head its charitable trusts. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

Prime Minister Modi also extended his condolences to the Tata groups on the death of Ratan Tata, who passed away at 86 years old. PM Modi took to X and write, ” Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

“One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” he added.











