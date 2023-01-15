Home

Viral

Anand Mahindra Shares Soulful Rendition Of ‘Sandese Aatey Hain’ On Army Day | WATCH Viral Video

The mellifluous tunes of Sandese Aatey Hain has filled the hearts on internet!

Anand Mahindra Shares Soulful Rendition Of ‘Sandese Aatey Hain’ On Army Day | WATCH Viral Video

Army Day 2023: India celebrates the 75th Army Day on January 15, 2023. A day to honour and salute the martyrs of India. Meanwhile, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a beautiful music video of a soulful and wholesome rendition of the age old classic song, ‘ Sandese Aatey Hain.’ Mahindra tweeted, ” what a better way to celebrate Army Day,” as he shared the song by Ladakhi stars — Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais.

Sandese Aaatey Hain is the song from the bollywood’s epic war film Border (1997). ana daptation of real life event, the movie is set during the India-Pakistan war time of 1971. The original song still remains an army anthem and close melody for the Indian army.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO SHARED BY ANAND MAHINDRA ON ARMY DAY

What better way to celebrate #indianarmyday then by hearing this soulful rendition of ‘Sandese Aatey Hain’ by Ladakhi stars — Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais? (Courtesy @thebetterindia )

pic.twitter.com/5QljTW4PWI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 15, 2023

The mellifluous and captivating tunes of the song brought goosebumps for many. The video, shared recently by the tycoon has instantly mustered over 30 thousand views and counting.

Every year, 15 January is commemorated as “Army Day” to remember the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.

This year will mark a special day of celebration as for the first time in over 70 years, the Indian Army Day Parade has been moved of the national capital Delhi.

Karnataka became the first State to host this mega national event for the first time outside Delhi. Before 2023, the Army Day parade used to take place at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the Delhi Cantonment.



