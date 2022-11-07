Monday, November 7, 2022
The hilarious viral video of the dog shows it trying and balancing itself between a tree and a wall to have a look into the ‘future’ and pass on the information about the winning semi-final teams that will play in the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Anand Mahindra Shares Video of 'Ingenious' Dog Asking it for T20 World Cup Finals Prediction, Tweet Goes Viral

T20 World Cup Finals Prediction: As the T20 World Cup 2022 inches closer to finals, many people are predicting and guessing which team will take the trophy home, and amid this buzz, business tycoon Anand Mahindra too decided to join the fun game of looking into the future. Yes, you read it right. The chairman of Mahindra Group who is well known among netizens for being immensely active on Twitter and sharing punny tweets, joined the prediction game over the upcoming grand match.

Taking to his personal handle on Sunday, Mahindra shared a hilarious video featuring a dog trying to peer over a wall and used it to ask for T20 World Cup predictions from his millions of followers.

VIRAL TWEET SHARED BY ANAND MAHINDRA

Mahindra shared the video with the caption, “I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw?”

The undated video shows a dog oddly balancing itself between a wall and a tree and looking over a wall. It appears that the dog is stretching and in the process peaking across the wall.

In response to Mahindra’s punny tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “It couldn’t see much it seems Sir… But from what it could hear, it’s guessing Pakisthan is in the finals…Well, it’s just a guess though… Never know. My guess: India vs Pakistan”. Echoing a similar sentiment, another person remarked, “it saw/heard 2 neighbors arguing.. So cud be an india/pak final ”. [sic]

For the unversed, India will play against England, and Pakistan will clash with New Zealand in the semi-finals. The winning teams will play the final match of this highly unpredictable tournament.




Published Date: November 7, 2022 5:19 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 5:35 PM IST





