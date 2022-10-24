Monday, October 24, 2022
Anand Mahindra Tweets Winston Churchills 1947 Quote As Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM

Anand Mahindra: The chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra is quite popular on social media, especially on Twitter. The billionaire businessman frequently shares posts related to different genres. Today, i.e., on Monday, October 24, he posted a rather scintillating and thought-provoking tweet on the occasion of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak being announced as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.Also Read – Viral: Kohinoor, Ashish Nehra Memes Flood Social Media Platform As Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM

Anand Mahindra said in a tweet, “In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said, “All Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men  of straw”,” tweeted Mahindra. “Today…during the 75th year of Independence…we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as UK’s PM.” Also Read – Rishi Sunak, Indian-origin PM Of United Kingdom, Has Pakistan Connection Too | Here’s How

Also Read – Rishi Sunak Is The New United Kingdom Prime Minister, Becomes First Indian-origin To Take Top Post

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak on Monday became the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Boris Johnson abruptly ended his bid and Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race.

The former Treasury chief will be Britain’s first leader of color thus scripting history in the political scene of Britain.





